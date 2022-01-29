Newcastle transfer news: Magpies have held talks over deal for £16m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, 'there have been talks' between Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen over the transfer of defender Mitchel Bakker.

Eddie Howe has already added Kieran Trippier to his frail backline, but it seems as though the new manager is keen to add further reinforcements during the January transfer window.

What is the latest news involving Bakker?

The Daily Mail's North East football correspondent Craig Hope revealed last week that a move for Bakker was on the cards after Leverkusen made it clear they were prepared to sell the 21-year-old.

However, it then appeared as though the prospective deal was dead after Newcastle backed away from negotiations on Monday as they did not believe the player was interested in making the move.

But a recent report from Sky Sports has claimed talks are back on between the Magpies and the Bundesliga outfit, with Leverkusen set to demand £16 million for their first-choice left-back.

Any deal may hinge on Gerardo Seoane's charges being able to secure a replacement, though, meaning discussions could continue until Deadline Day.

Snapping up the lightning-quick Bakker could prove to be a significant coup for Newcastle, given his previous exploits, age and potential.

The Netherlands Under-21 international has already turned out for European giants Ajax and Paris Saint-Germain in his short career and has contributed one goal and three assists in 13 league outings this season.

What has Downie said about Bakker?

Bakker only moved to the BayArena last summer as he searched for regular game time following the arrival of Nuno Mendes in Paris.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Nevertheless, the 6 foot full-back could soon be on his travels once again after Downie confirmed Newcastle have been in talks with Leverkusen over his signature.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, the reporter said: “I think that is one that there have been talks over.”

Do Newcastle need a new left-back?

Newcastle kept just their second clean sheet in 21 Premier League fixtures this season against Leeds United last time out, indicating the arrival of Trippier is starting to pay dividends.

But the St. James' Park outfit still have the second-worst defensive record in the division after leaking 43 efforts so far, and Howe will surely be desperate to address his porous backline in the final days of the winter window.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

Matt Ritchie and Jamal Lewis have been occupying the left-back spot on most occasions throughout 2021/22, but neither have impressed, achieving lowly WhoScored ratings of 6.43 and 6.33, respectively.

Although Paul Dummett has done well in Newcastle's previous two games, his injury record perhaps makes him an unreliable option, meaning Howe may want to strengthen in that area of the pitch this January.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News