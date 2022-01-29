Tottenham transfer news: Antonio Conte's 'head exploded' after shock £45m twist

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook reckons that Antonio Conte's "head probably exploded" when he realised that Tottenham's pursuit of Porto winger Luis Diaz was all but over.

Spurs had been chasing the 25-year-old for the last couple of days but look to have been pipped at the last by Liverpool, who've moved into pole position for his signature.

What's the latest news with Tottenham?

Following weeks of frustrations for Conte, Spurs' fortunes seemed to be changing when they were in talks with Adama Traore and also interested in signing Diaz.

Talks with Traore had been ongoing for several weeks, with their interest dating back to the summer when they saw a late loan bid rejected. However, on Thursday morning, reports emerged that the Spain international was on the verge of re-signing for Barcelona and Tottenham's pursuit was over.

Spurs had been hoping to bring in Traore as a right wing-back, although he wasn't overly keen on the position.

Less than 24 hours later, Tottenham's transfer window went from bad to worse when Liverpool moved in to sign Diaz in a £46m deal, some two days after Conte's side saw an initial bid rejected for the winger.

It means that Conte has now missed out on two of his top targets in quick succession, which will only add fuel to the fire, with the Italian constantly talking about Spurs' need for signings in recent weeks.

What did Crook say about Conte?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think his head probably exploded on Friday morning.

"They were definitely pursuing Diaz, even though it's pretty clear that the player wasn't that interested in the move, Tottenham thought they could change his mind."

Are Tottenham likely to sign anyone?

Traore and Diaz weren't the only deals on the table ahead of the final week of the window, Spurs are still in talks over a loan deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

But if Conte's side want to keep up their push for a top four place, they need far more than a back-up centre midfielder.

With the likes of Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and Steven Bergwijn all linked away, Conte badly needs some attacking reinforcements. There aren't many names currently out in the open, meaning Fabio Paratici and Daniel Levy need to move fast to avoid this turning into another window to forget for Tottenham.

