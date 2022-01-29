Arthur Melo to Arsenal has collapsed - Confirmed by Fabrizio Romano

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arthur Melo's loan move to Arsenal has collapsed according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano!

Check out the latest news from The Football Terrace below - hosted by Terry Flewers

Goal journalist Charles Watts has shared what he knows about Arthur Melo and a potential move to Arsenal.

The Juventus midfielder has been linked with a move to the Emirates for quite some time now, but for one reason or another, a deal hasn’t materialised as of yet.

Watts has been consistently checking on the situation with the Brazilian, and he says that someone close to the deal has described it as ‘a little bit stuck’ right now.

The journalist shared what he knows about the midfielder and Arsenal’s interest.

“Arsenal have been very much in the running from Arthur. They really wanted to get that one done by now, but it hasn’t happened. I was speaking to someone close to the deal yesterday and they described it as ‘a little bit stuck’, and that’s how it’s been for a while now because of Juventus’ side. Whether something moves forward on that between now and Monday we’ll have to wait and see,” Watts said.

News Now - Sport News