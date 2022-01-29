Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Young British tennis star Emma Raducanu has been left scared to go out alone after a stalker stole her dad's shoe for a souvenir, according to a new report from the Daily Mail.

The stalker, Amrit Magar, located the 2021 Sports Personality of the Year winner's home and on multiple occasions left notes and gifts before making off with her dad's trainer.

Radacanu had this to say in Melbourne last month while preparing for the Australian Open: "Because of this I feel like my freedom has been taken away from me. I am constantly looking over my shoulder.

“I feel on edge and worried this could happen again. I don’t feel safe in my own home which is where I should feel safest.”

Magar was a former delivery driver for Amazon and travelled to South East London where the teenage tennis player lived and then asked locals for directions to her house.

Magar said he took a liking to Raducanu during lockdown where he was unemployed and would watch her on TV.

Back in November, the delivery driver turned up with flowers and a note which read: "Nothing to say, but you deserve love."

The stalker then went back another two times with a map of his journey to her house and on the second time put Christmas decorations in trees in the tennis player's garden.

Emma's dad Ian followed Magar in his car to the bus stop, where he called the police.

Mr Raducanu said: "I received a notification on my phone from the Nest doorbell. It said someone was at the front of the house.

“I went outside and could see a male stood on the pavement. He began running away.”

Giving evidence in court, Magar said he was "ashamed" now after realising he upset her.

Magar was found guilty by district judge Sushil Kumar, who said: “His inability to explain how he did not think this was harassment is incapable of belief.”

Magar was bailed on the basis he does not contact Raducanu and her parents, or visit the street they live on.

