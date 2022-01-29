Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Imagine if Steven Gerrard and Zinedine Zidane had played together.

It's a central-midfield partnership that would have been one of the greatest of all time, combining both of their abilities to create a dream duo in the middle of the pitch.

Gerrard’s passing and goals next to Zidane’s dribbling and touch. Ah, we’re salivating just thinking about it.

The Liverpool legend was close to joining Real Madrid twice in his career - the first time in 2005, when Zidane was still at the Bernabeu.

According to AS, Los Blancos made an offer of €30 million euros for the midfielder and he was tempted to leave. But the Spanish club couldn’t get a deal over the line and Gerrard swiftly extended his contract to stay at Liverpool.

So we were pretty close to getting a Gerrard-Zidane midfield.

Gerrard & Zidane speak about each other

The reason we’re even talking about the two iconic midfielders is thanks to a new video in which we hear the pair raving about one another.

It’s total ‘game recognises game’ stuff, and makes for superb viewing.

Gerrard’s part of the video is taken from his recent appearance on Sky Sports’ Saturday Social, where he was asked to name the best player he came up against.

“One player I was in awe of was Zinedine Zidane, playing against him for France," the Aston Villa boss replied. "Just the size of him, the way he moved around the pitch, his quality, his technical ability, the aura that he brought to a football pitch.

“I think that was certainly an experience.”

We then hear what Zidane has to say about Gerrard.

“He’s a player that I really thought a lot of, I had a lot of time for him and rated him,” the Frenchman says. “I can’t say that about everyone.

“Why did I like him so much? Perhaps there was something about him that reminded me a little bit of myself.

“He made a lot of noise on the field but was quiet off it, meaning that he was someone who was down to earth and grounded away from the game who just said what was needed to be said.

“He preferred to do his talking on the field using his voice, his combative spirit and above all his ability on the ball that could make the difference in a game.”

Zidane then admits that he would have liked to have played next to Gerrard.

Watch the video below

It's always fun to watch a legendary footballer speak about another.

And in Gerrard and Zidane, you have two players who certainly qualify as legendary.

They didn't play with each other, nor did they face each other too many times.

But the respect they share is plain to see.

