The trailer for a brand new football video game has dropped which aims to go toe-to-toe with the likes of FIFA and eFootball.

The new game, which is called UFL, will be a free-to-play game where players can match with others of a similar skill level online.

The game is being developed by Strikerz as they aim to put most of their focus on the online aspect, but have also confirmed offline play will be available, along with 3vs3 and 2vs2 matches.

The company are not messing about as they have made Cristiano Ronaldo their cover star as well as having ambassadors in Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku. The Manchester United man is also an ambassador, which shows they are not messing about!

Strikerz CEO Eugene Nashilov had this to say about UFL's vision: "We at Strikerz Inc have great respect for everything that has been done over the years in football video gaming.

“But at the same time, we feel that the community has been longing for a change.

“Our goal at UFL is to create a game that is immune to the issues that are blocking the genre’s progress.”

He also went on to say: “We’ve paid a lot of attention and respect to these partnerships, because in our case they’re not just for presentation.

“You may call it the UFL way, but we believe there are better alternatives to club partnerships than just buying a licence.

“Our goal is to give UFL players another level of connection between clubs and their fans. We’ll keep revealing and signing partner clubs from all over the world, so stay tuned for updates and hot topics throughout 2022.”

It has been reported that the game will be released later this year.

