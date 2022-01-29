Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Andrew Robertson is adored by Liverpool fans - and understandably so.

Not only has the Scot established himself as one of the world's best left-backs during his time at Anfield, but his journey to the top of the sport makes his success all the more endearing to fans.

From working the tills at Marks and Spencer to lifting the Champions League trophy, Robertson's career is the sort of unlikely triumph upon which the greatest fairytales are made.

Liverpool fans' love for Robertson

However, you'll excuse us for dispensing with the sentimentality for just a second because we're also acutely aware that Robertson's personality is another major selling point for Kopites.

Yes, he's made it to the top the hard way and yes, he's got a wicked left foot, but his attitude on the football pitch is rich with the sort of warrior's spirit and win-at-all-costs attitude that fans adore.

Only the man himself will know whether or not that's down to his rise through the leagues in British football, but what we certainly know is that his whole approach makes him must-see entertainment.

1 of 26 Who did Aubameyang replace as captain in 2019? Laurent Koscielny Granit Xhaka Per Mertesacker Petr Cech

Do-or-die attitude

Besides, one of the most amusing ways in which Robertson expresses his do-or-die mantra is by channelling the dark arts of football, which have affectionally been christened as 's***housery'.

From winding up Luis Suarez to getting revenge for Sadio Mane and even taking on Lionel Messi, Robertson goes above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to besting his opponents.

Sure, the 27-year-old could simply rely upon his world-class ability to get the better of Liverpool's rivals, but let's face it, all the s***housery along the way has made him even more of a hero.

"Andy Robertson doesn't care about your opinion"

And that has arguably never been more apparent than in a viral video titled: "Andy Robertson doesn't care about your opinion," which sums up exactly the sort of points that we're making.

Helmed by YouTuber 'ZeBrA', the hilarious montage shows Robertson taking on the world in a Liverpool shirt and also generally being a funny bloke in several clips from official club videos.

And whether he's winding up the greatest player of all time or gunning for an Oscar by playing the guitar, Robertson makes for popcorn-worthy entertainment either way, so watch the video below:

VOTE NOW: The GMS January Fan Awards

Fans react

One fan quipped in the comments: "He's the type of player who's loved by the club's supporters but hated by rivals."

While another praised: "One of my favourite Liverpool players. Must have iron lungs because he can run for days and seemingly never get tired. Top class player."

A third posted: "I love it because he is the kind of lad who doesn't care if you are Messi or your local Macclesfield Town resident, he'll play all the same way. True Scottish legend."

And a fourth fan wrote: "He’s got that 90s early 2000s era defender about him, good guy off the field but on the field he’s a beast who gives his all and does not care to push and shove you around, football's gone soft in some areas, teams used to want to kill each other on the field."

A modern Liverpool hero

It's easy to see why Liverpool fans adore him because mixing world-class talent with the sort of win-at-all-costs attitude that used to define the British game is pretty rare to find these days.

And while you always risk becoming a villain when you're so partial to s***housery, Robertson seems to pitch it just right to ensure that even a lot of neutral fans have a soft spot for him.

Messi might not be quite such an admirer, mind...

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News