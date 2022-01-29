Amad Diallo: Man United loanee impresses on Rangers debut as clips emerge

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo wasted no time in showing what he can do in his Rangers debut on Saturday.

The 19-year-old joined the Scottish club in the week in a temporary deal until the end of the season.

He was thrust into the starting line-up for their Scottish Premiership game against Ross County and needed less than five minutes to get on the scoresheet.

The winger tucked the ball home from close range after getting on the end of Joe Aribo’s cross to give Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side the lead.

It’ll likely rank as the easiest goal Amad will ever score, but his drive to get into the box was something Man United’s coaches will enjoy nonetheless.

Rangers conceded twice and went in at half-time trailing but Amad continued to look good.

His speed and quick feet were on full display and he provided a threat at every opportunity.

Based on the reaction on social media, there were plenty of United supporters tuning in to watch their young player and they were left seriously impressed.

“Can’t wait to see him back at #MUFC next season,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Y’all are not ready for this amazing talent.”

Exciting clips of Amad in action

Amad was involved in Rangers’ second goal as well, his shot from the edge of the area forcing the goalkeeper into an awkward save which James Tavernier scored from.

Check out the clips of the youngster in action and you can begin to see what the fuss is about.

Amad came off after 65 minutes. There's no doubt Rangers fans - and Man United fans - can't wait for his next outing.

 

Reaction to Amad's display

