Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It appears foes can have a sense of respect after Anthony Joshua has shown his appreciation that Dillian Whyte will get an opportunity to fight Tyson Fury.

Stating on social media, as per The Mirror and talkSPORT's Michael Benson, Joshua said: “Even though Dillian Whyte is an enemy of mine, I'm low key happy for him."

This comes after negotiations about a potential step aside offer worth around £15 million for Joshua so that Fury could face Oleksandr Usyk for the title of undisputed world heavyweight champion fell through.

This would have likely meant that Joshua would have fought the winner of that contest. However, since Whyte is now fighting the Gypsy King, this now means that Joshua will have a rematch against Usyk around May/June later this year.

The result of this being that the two winners will almost certainly meet to be crowned the new undisputed world heavyweight champion.

This whole renegotiation of which great heavyweight boxers will fight each other has reignited the topic of Joshua vs Fury.

Speaking on the DAZN Boxing Show, Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn believes that the two Brits will face each other before they retire.

Read more: Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: Date, Card, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Tickets, Live Stream, Odds and More

“I think the AJ Fury fight is still the fight.

"I had a guy come up to me today and ask 'when's AJ fighting Fury?'

"I'm kind of like 'well that ship's sailed a little bit, we've got a few things to work out still, and AJ is rematching Usyk'.

"And the guy says 'oh is he? Well when's the Fury fight then?'

"That’s the fight that people still want to see and will always be there. The bigger the better.

“That fight, I promise you, will happen, whether that’s late this year or early next year.

"Fury vs. AJ is a dead cert to happen because it’s too big a fight not to.”

This seems promising, unfortunately, though, we have all seen this movie before and we know how it ends.

News Now - Sport News