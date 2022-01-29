Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mohamed Salah will go down as one of the greatest players to ever pull on a Liverpool shirt.

In the historic deep-red strip, and in front of an adoring Anfield fan base, Salah has taken his game to unprecedented heights, quickly becoming one of the best players in the world.

He was quite unstoppable in his first season, plundering a staggering 44 goals in all competitions while also smashing the record for most goals scored in a single Premier League season.

His electricity in the front has been one of the major driving forces behind the Jurgen Klopp revolution at Liverpool with Salah's goalscoring playing a massive part in securing the Premier League and Champions League titles.

Then, just when you though the couldn't get any better, the former 'one season wonder' pulled up his socks, went again, and is now carving out one of the best seasons of football we have ever seen.

Oh, and he's done al of this, from the wing. Just incredible.

However, when Liverpool shelled out over £30 million for the ex-Chelsea man, it raised a lot of eyebrows.

Sure he had been decent at Roma, showing flashes of his genius, but his underwhelming spell at Stamford Bridge lead many to believe that Liverpool were truly barking up he wrong tree.

In fact, when Sky Sports tweeted to announce the confirmation of the signing, there were many who weren't shy to verbalise their damning opinions of what they thought was a banter move from the Reds.

Mohamed Salah was not a popular signing at first

Fortunately for Liverpool, none of these rang even vaguely true in the end and now they just make for incredible, poorly-aged hilarity.

Unreal - it's a surprise some of these fans haven't gone back to delete their glaring gaffs.

You can hardly blame them, though. It did, at the time, seem a bit of a risk to bring the Egyptian in for that kind of money but Klopp knew exactly what he was doing.

Mohamed Salah's contract stand-off

Now, the Reds will be desperate to keep hold of their Egyptian king as his contract begins to run alarmingly close to expiration.

Negotiations are on going but it does seem that the two parties are at a bit of a loggerheads as to what the most suitable deal might be.

Salah himself has said he wants to stay but that didn't little to ease the growing tension among fans.

Should he settle on a new deal and sign on the dotted line, you can be sure Salah will be more determined than ever to make the above tweets look even sillier.

