Newcastle transfer news: Fresh claim emerges as Magpies move for Brazilian ‘dead’

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A Newcastle United deal to potentially sign Diego Carlos before the transfer deadline now looks to be "dead", according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Brazilian emerged as the Toon Army’s top centre-back target in the past few weeks, but they have been unable to strike a deal with Sevilla to bring the 28-year-old to St James’ Park, with little hope a move could be rejuvenated before the 11pm deadline on Monday.

What's the latest with Newcastle?

Eddie Howe and PIF have been desperate to strengthen the Magpies’ squad all month, but 29 days into the window the only completed deals so far have been for Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

A deal to sign Diego Carlos looked on at one stage, but Sevilla director of football Monchi said this week they felt the offer "wasn't enough".

However, they appear to be closing in on a big-money swoop for Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes, with centre-back looking to be one of their main priorities.

With a move for Carlos looking unlikely, attentions appear to have turned to Brighton and Hove Albion’s Dan Burn, with two offers rejected to date – it remains to be seen whether they will return with a third for the boyhood Magpie.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

New bodies look to be required given Newcastle picked up just their second Premier League win of the campaign away at Leeds United last weekend, but they still lie in 18th position and are one point from safety, with a goal difference of -22.

What did Downie say about Diego Carlos?

Sky Sports’ Newcastle United correspondent told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it's dead. I think the only way that could be reignited is if they fail with the move for Guimaraes and there's still money to spend.

VOTE NOW: The GMS Fan Awards - January

“Unless they threw a huge amount of money at it over the weekend, but having spoken to people involved with the deals at Newcastle, I just don't think they'll do that.”

Are Newcastle likely to sign anyone else?

Manager Howe has already hinted that he wants more new faces before the deadline, and as well as Guimaraes and Dan Burn, Luke Edwards of The Telegraph claims that the north-east outfit are keen to add Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah to their squad.

Meanwhile, Downie has also suggested that he doesn’t believe a move for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard is completely dead yet despite the Red Devils’ huge demands for a reported £15m loan deal.

1 of 10 Do you know this obscure Newcastle United footballer from the 1990s? John Gallacher Lee Makel Brian Kilcline John Burridge

It could very much be a ‘watch this space’ situation with the England international in the next couple of days.

News Now - Sport News