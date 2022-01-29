Leeds transfer news: Big update emerges on any late business at Elland Road

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United are set to go the whole of the January transfer window without welcoming a single fresh face if they fail to welcome Brenden Aaronson to Elland Road before the deadline passes, according to Daily Mirror journalist David Anderson.

It is understood the Whites are fully focused on signing the Red Bull Salzburg creative midfielder and are not interested in devising a back-up plan if they are forced to accept defeat in their pursuit.

What's the latest news involving Aaronson?

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, via MOT Leeds News, the Whites have yet to decide on whether they will return to Salzburg with a third bid for Aaronson.

The 21-year-old is currently on international duty with the United States and has refused to confirm whether he would be interested in a switch to Leeds.

However, it has been revealed by The Athletic correspondent Phil Hay that completing a medical while Aaronson is on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean would not be a problem and he understands agreeing personal terms would not be an issue.

Leeds opened the bidding with a £15million proposal earlier this month, but it was rejected amid additional interest from German side RB Leipzig and Serie A heavyweights AC Milan.

The Whites returned with an improved offer of £20million but that has not been successful as he is still on Salzburg's books.

Denis Zakaria to Man United POSSIBLE! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

What has David Anderson said about Aaronson?

Anderson understands that it is set to be a quiet end to the transfer window at Leeds.

The journalist feels Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is not interested in drafting in any other reinforcements if he fails to prise Aaronson away from Salzburg.

That comes despite a host of injury concerns, including Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper being out until March with hamstring problems.

Anderson told GIVEMESPORT: "As it stands, it certainly looks like Aaronson or no other senior signing before Monday."

1 of 9 Do you know this obscure player Leeds signed in the January transfer window? Sam Dalby Paudie O'Connor Lewis Baker Mateusz Bogusz

Will Leeds return for Aaronson in the summer if they fail to get him now?

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are confident of tying up a deal for Aaronson but not until the end of the season.

The report suggests Salzburg have little desire to sell the 16-cap United States international despite Whites director of football Victor Orta currently being in Austria attempting to negotiate a switch.

That is because Salzburg are on course to clinch the Austrian Bundesliga crown and are still in the Champions League, with them set to go toe-to-toe with Bayern Munich in the last 16.

But transfer guru Fabrizio Romano - speaking on the Que Golazo Podcast - has claimed Leeds are 'obsessed' with Aaronson, so it does not appear as though their interest will come to an end if he is not on their books before the 11pm deadline on Monday.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News