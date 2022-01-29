Tottenham transfer news: Big-name club 'still pushing' for Spurs agreement over £27m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook believes that Ajax remain interested in signing Tottenham attacker Steven Bergwijn.

The Dutch outfit have been chasing the winger throughout the window, but Crook reckons that Spurs' failure to sign Adama Traore and Luis Diaz could lead to Bergwijn staying.

What's the latest news with Bergwijn?

It's been a whirlwind month for the Netherlands international, who looked like being moved on by Spurs earlier in the window. However, his incredible performance at Leicester appears to have saved his Tottenham career.

Bergwijn came off the bench and scored twice deep into stoppage-time to help Antonio Conte's side collect a crucial three points in their pursuit of Champions League football. He was then rewarded with a start against Chelsea and more than did himself justice playing alongside Harry Kane despite the 2-0 scoreline.

But since Bergwijn has come back into the fold, Tottenham have been heavily linked with two wide players. Firstly, Traore was closing in on a move to North London, although he's on the verge of signing for Barcelona, while Spurs were keen on Diaz from Porto, but he's close to signing for Liverpool.

Despite Spurs missing out on those two, Crook believes that Bergwijn, who joined for £27m from PSV two years ago, is still on Ajax's radar.

What did Crook say about Bergwijn?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Ajax are still pushing for Bergwijn, but after missing out on Traore and Diaz, I'm not sure that Tottenham will sanction that one."

Are Tottenham likely to keep Bergwijn?

Bergwijn has been nothing more than a bit part player under Conte, but the Italian did recently call him a "special player" after his heroics at Leicester.

Therefore, it doesn't come as a great surprise that Tottenham have decided against selling him.

After all, Bergwijn is one of just three wide players Conte currently has at his disposal, and one of them is currently out injured in Heung Min Son, so they need to keep the Dutchman at all costs.

