West Ham transfer news: 'Big possibility' Irons sign £10.8m attacker, know his agent well

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook thinks there is a real chance that Liverpool forward Divock Origi could move to West Ham in the final days of the transfer window.

The 26-year-old has struggled for game time this season at Anfield, and could now be moved on following the latest developments on Merseyside.

What is the latest transfer news at Liverpool?

Liverpool already have a formidable front line, with Jurgen Klopp able to call upon Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino to cover the front three positions.

Competition for these roles could be about to get stiffer as Porto's Luis Diaz is reportedly closing in on a move to the club.

This could make it even more difficult for Origi, who has not started a league game in 2021/22, to get into the team.

As a result, it has been claimed that Liverpool are willing to listen to offers from potential suitors for the £10.8m-rated attacker.

What has Crook said about Origi's future?

Origi is represented by football agent Will Salthouse, who has done plenty of business with West Ham over the years.

Crook feels that this link between Salthouse and West Ham could be enough to get a deal over the line for Origi.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “There’s a connection there, Will Salthouse is Origi’s agent. I think he took over his contract fairly recently, as in the last year or so, and there’s a big connection between West Ham and Will Salthouse, they tend to do a lot of signings through him.

“So, I’ve always thought that Origi is a big possibility for West Ham.”

Would Origi be a good signing for West Ham?

Origi has never been the main man at Liverpool, but he has still chipped in with some vital contributions over the years, including scoring in the Champions League semi-finals and final when the team lifted the European Cup in 2019.

He has shown that he can be a useful asset off the bench, and this could hold him in good stead for his role at West Ham.

It seems unlikely that he would usurp Michail Antonio in the pecking order straight away, considering how well the Jamaican international has been playing, but he may be a good option to bring on in games to score important late goals, which could help the Irons in their quest for a top four finish this term.

