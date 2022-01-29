Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Adama Traore's move to Barcelona has been all but confirmed.

After weeks of reported interested from Tottenham Hotspur, the Wolverhampton Wanderers star now looks nailed on to make a triumphant return to Barcelona almost seven years after leaving the club.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier in the week that Traore's move is now a 'done deal' with the Blaugrana initially securing a loan deal that has a non-obligatory buy option of €30 million.

Traore set for Barcelona return

As such, barring a dramatic late twist, the Camp Nou faithful can start imagining the impact that Traore will have on their team this season - and he's certainly changed a lot since leaving Spain.

Not only has Traore progressed into a more intelligent and effective footballer, but he's also completed a remarkable body transformation that has helped to make him a key physical presence.

While Traore's trademark solo runs would fall apart at the seams without his stunning dribbling, there's no denying that his blistering pace and bullet-proof strength aid his maneuverability.

Traore's physical prowess

Besides, it would be something of a collector's item if you ever saw Traore either losing a footrace or being muscled off the ball once he grew into his adult frame in the Premier League.

Not only is the 26-year-old the second-fastest player on FIFA 22 just behind Kylian Mbappe, but his strength rating of 87 also sees him rank amongst the Premier League's most muscular stars.

However, believe it or not, there are rare occasions where a rival player manages to get the better of Traore in a physical battle and that's exactly what happened against Memphis Depay back in 2020.

When Depay outmuscled Traore

Yes, that's right, there might be a few awkward glances across the Barcelona training ground when Traore is reunited with the very player who left him flattened on the pitch after outmuscling him.

During Spain and the Netherlands' 1-1 draw in November 2020, Depay managed to floor the Wolves man in a shoulder-to-shoulder clash that almost any other player would come out second best in.

Was a little bit of s***housery used? Yes. Should a foul have been given? Yes, but it's nevertheless an amusingly anomalous example of Traore being ironed out that you can watch down below:

"I came in like a wrecking ball..."

Take note, La Liga stars

We're not entirely sure how Depay managed to avoid an earful from the referee for his ruthless dispatching of Traore, but it just goes to show that it is indeed possible to stop him in full flow.

As such, La Liga defences might want to take a leaf out of Depay's book because if they're facing down the muscly frame of Traore sprinting at them at full place, then clearly this is the way forward.

VAR might not take too kindly to it, but when you consider just how devastating Traore can be with the ball at his feet, then they could do a lot worse than nipping one of his solo runs in the bud early.

But the simple fact that Depay wiping him out is so notable in its rarity just goes to show that you need to go the extra mile if you want to stop one of the finest athletes in the beautiful game.

