The Galatasaray team of the early 2010s was littered with some bona-fide footballing superstars.

The Turkish giants opened their arms to the likes of Didier Drogba and Wesley Sneijder as the pair of legends entered the twilight of their fruitful careers.

The result was a side that, on its day, could beat absolutely anybody from across the breadth of the European landscape.

With Sneijder pulling the strings and Drogba battering away up front, Galatasaray quickly became the neutral's favourite side on the continent.

In 2013, they further endeared themselves to the football-loving public with a remarkable win in the quarter-final of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

Now, keep in mind that this was a Real side that was just embarking on a quest to build one of the greatest dynasties football has ever seen and were no soft touch at all.

Packed full of superstars of their own, Madrid were clear favourites going into the clash - that was until the likes of Drogba, Sneijder and a certain Emmanuel Eboue got into their work.

At that point in time, it was always going to take something very special to get past the Madrid defence but Galatasaray weren't there to mess about.

In front of their raucous home fans, they produced three moments of sheer wonder to consign the Spanish giants to a shock 3-2 loss.

Galatasaray's three incredible goals vs Real Madrid

It was Eboue who would get the ball rolling, per se, with an absolute howitzer of an effort that quite nearly tore the net off its rigging.

Breaking onto a loose ball just outside the box, Eboue ripped a missile with the laces that thundered into the top corner.

Not to be outdone, Sneijder stepped up to the plate, producing a piece of magic that will live long in the memories of the fans that were present that day.

Sneijder took just one touch to produce a brutal nutmeg before nonchalantly slotting the ball home with his second.

The fact that the Dutchman made such an astonishing bit of work look so easy is only testament to his capabilities.

Drogba then finished off the goalscoring merriment with a superb little back heel into the bottom corner.

With his back to goal and the defender all over him, Drogba showed his strength and guile to redirect the ball into the net with a sumptuous little bit of skill.

Sadly, despite the heroics, the Turkish side still crashed out having comprehensively lost the first leg, 3-0.

