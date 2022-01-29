Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Frank Lampard is on the verge of becoming Everton's new manager.

The Englishman recently attended two interviews for the role, which became available after Rafael Benitez was sacked earlier this month.

And, according to multiple sources including the Guardian, he has been offered the job and the deal is expected to be completed in the next 24 hours.

Lampard is a cool customer but he has been known to get involved in heated altercations in the past.

One man who he has clashed with on the touchline is Jose Mourinho.

The two have a great relationship having spent many years together at Chelsea.

But, despite their respect for each other, it got heated when Lampard's Chelsea side played Mourinho's Tottenham on September 29, 2020.

Timo Werner scored his first Chelsea goal to give his side the lead after 19 minutes.

Lampard and Mourinho had words with each other moments later, with the latter particularly upset.

It wasn't clear what they were saying at the time, but Telegraph journalist, Sam Wallace, was at the game and he claimed Mourinho said: "F------ hell Frank, when you're losing 3-0 you're not standing up here".

View their clash below...

Mourinho spoke to the media after the game where he opened up about the clash.

The Portuguese claimed he was upset with Lampard for getting animated on the sidelines when his side were winning.

He said, per AS: "The only thing I was telling him, which was when the players need us it is when they are losing, when they are winning we don't need to be the protagonists of the touchline, we need to be there when they are losing.

"In the last match when they were losing 3-0 [against West Brom] I felt really sorry for him because he was sad and quiet in his chair. Stay on the touchline when your team is losing and stay calm when your team is winning."

Meanwhile, Lampard said of the incident: "I commented on the fact that he seemed to speak more with the referee than he speaks with his players."

With Lampard on the verge of joining Everton, it seems only a matter of time until we see him clashing with Premier League managers once again.

