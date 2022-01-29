Arsenal continue talks to sign Alexander Isak - CONFIRMED

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Football Terrace has been told Arsenal are continuing negotiations with Real Sociedad to finalise the transfer of Alexander Isak by transfer expert & verified journalist Ekrem Konur

Arsenal target Alexander Isak is spotted in London with his Real Sociedad team-mate Adnan Januzaj as the transfer deadline looms with Mikel Arteta desperate for attacking reinforcements after the Gunners missed out on Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus.

It is a crucial time for Arsenal who are gunning for top four this season and boss Mikel Arteta is desperate for added attack fire with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at the Emirates uncertain.

The Gunners failed to secure the signing of top target Dusan Vlahovic after the Serb joined Juventus this week but the north London side are reportedly considering a move for Real Sociedad forward Isak as an alternative.

