Crystal Palace transfer news: Vieira 'using relationship with Arsenal icon' to sign £39m ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is 'using the relationship' he has with Dennis Bergkamp in an attempt to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

It's been a quiet January transfer window for the Eagles after a busy summer, but it seems as though a late move for the frustrated 19-cap Netherlands international could add some excitement in the closing stages.

What is the latest news involving Van de Beek?

Transfer expert and well-known journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed 'talks are ongoing' between United and Palace as they attempt to reach an agreement over Van de Beek.

The deal being discussed is reportedly a straight loan until the end of the season, with the Red Devils demanding a loan fee and that his wages are paid in full.

According to Sky Sports, the proposed move has been triggered by the father of Van de Beek's girlfriend, Bergkamp.

Vieira is said to be pushing to sign the creative talent after his former Arsenal teammate Bergkamp contacted him about Van de Beek, who is going out with the Dutchman's daughter Estelle.

The couple are expecting their first child this year, and Vieira is hoping to convince the engine room operator - who is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt - to join Palace with the promise of regular game time.

It's also claimed that the 45-year-old tactician is keen to add some extra experience to his first-team squad and believes Van de Beek's time at the top level would do just that.

What has Crook said about Van de Beek?

Crook has revealed that Vieira is attempting to make the most of his connection to Bergkamp to 'charm' the ex-Ajax star.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

In an exclusive interview, the reporter told GiveMeSport: “He’s actually using the relationship between Dennis Bergkamp and his daughter because of his daughter’s relationship with Donny Van de Beek to almost try and charm Van de Beek.”

Would Van de Beek be a good signing?

Since arriving at Old Trafford back in September 2020 for £39m, Van de Beek has found his game time limited under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

He's only started four Premier League games for the Red Devils throughout his 18-month stay and been awarded just 380 minutes of first-team action this term.

1 of 15 Which club did Andy Johnson start his professional career at? Aston Villa Birmingham City Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion

However, at boyhood club Ajax, Van de Beek racked up 75 goal contributions in 175 appearances, collecting a domestic double along the way.

The attack-minded midfielder could, therefore, prove to be a useful asset to Palace for the second half of the season, if Vieira can get this deal over the line.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News