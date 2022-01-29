Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'really want' £60m attacker who's 'becoming a big star'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is Arsenal's number one target.

The Gunners have been chasing the Everton frontman's signature since last summer, but Brown has all but ruled out the chance of him becoming an Arsenal player this window.

What's the latest news with Calvert-Lewin?

According to the Telegraph, Mikel Arteta was interested in signing the 24-year-old before the start of this season, with Everton now valuing him at £60m. But Arsenal didn't end up signing a striker altogether, and some eight months later are still yet to add a number nine to their squad.

They had been chasing the highly-rated Dusan Vlahovic throughout the majority of this month, but the young Serbian opted to stay in Italy and joined Turin giants Juventus.

But talkSPORT believe that Arteta is a "big fan" of the England international and he could become an option for the Gunners.

Their striker situation has become intense over recent months, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the squad following a disciplinary breach, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are out of contract next summer and looking unlikely to commit their futures to the Emirates outfit.

Therefore, Arsenal could head into the summer without a senior striker on their books, providing Aubameyang is moved on, and Brown reckons the Gunners will be going all out for Calvert-Lewin, who's scored 56 goals in total for Everton.

What did Brown say about Calvert-Lewin?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm told Calvert-Lewin is the one they really want. They've been monitoring him for a long, long time.

"I think even before Arteta came in; he was someone that was flagged up to Arsenal's recruitment people as a player they thought could one day become a big star.

"He is becoming a big star at Everton, but Arsenal are aware there's absolutely no chance of Everton sanctioning Calvert-Lewin's sale this window."

How has Calvert-Lewin performed this season?

The striker has scored 36 goals across the previous two campaigns, 29 of which have come in the Premier League.

However, this campaign has been far from plain sailing for the Everton man, who's been restricted to just six league appearances after missing almost four months with a toe injury.

He has still managed to score three goals in those six games, which came in the first three fixtures of the season, but he's been unable to get any momentum going. Despite his lack of goals, that's only one fewer than Aubameyang and the same number as Lacazette this season.

