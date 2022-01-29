Elland Road transfer news: Orta has 'thick dossier' on long-term 53 G/A Leeds target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has a 'thick dossier' on long-term Elland Road target Noa Lang, according to Daily Mirror journalist David Anderson.

The Whites are still awaiting their first acquisition of the transfer window and, just days before the deadline, links to Lang have resurfaced.

What's the latest news involving Lang?

Belgian newspaper Het Belang van Limburg, via Sport Witness, have claimed Leeds, Arsenal and Italian giants AC Milan are admirers of Club Brugge winger Lang.

The report suggests the interest from the Whites and Gunners will 'certainly sound like music to his ears' as Lang would prefer to secure a switch to the Premier League, while Club Brugge are preparing for his exit.

It comes after Lang told VTM, via Voetbal Primeur, there is a good chance he will leave his current employers at the end of the season.

Lang was also heavily linked with a move to Leeds last year, with respected Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano admitting on a Twitch stream the club were in talks with the Dutchman's representatives.

After failing to seal his arrival at Elland Road, the Whites opted to fork out £25million to sign Daniel James from arch-rivals Manchester United.

What has David Anderson said about Lang?

Anderson understands Orta is a huge admirer of Lang and has watched the wide-man on a number of occasions.

The journalist believes the director of football has already looked at whether there is a possibility of eventually welcoming him to Yorkshire.

Having headed to Belgium to see Lang first-hand, Anderson reckons Orta knows Lang boasts the qualities needed to shine in the Premier League.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Noa Lang is one that Victor Orta's got quite a thick dossier on in terms of having watched him, assessed him and looked at the probability of signing him."

Why is Lang a long-term target?

Lang is only 22 but he has already shown in the early stages of his career that he is a huge talent, having gone on to get his hands on a host of trophies and even been described as a 'phenomenon'.

Not only would he bring a winning mentality to Leeds, but Lang would also add plenty of firepower and creativity, shown by the fact he has registered 53 goal involvements at senior club level.

Despite openly admitting he wants to move on from Club Brugge in the not-too-distant future, he has not allowed that to have an impact on his form as he has found the back of the net eight times and recorded a further 11 assists this season.

Lang's impressive form in the final third of the pitch has allowed him to rack up his first three Netherlands international caps.

