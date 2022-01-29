Tottenham transfer news: Spurs working on deal for £27m 'phenomenal talent'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur target Dejan Kulusevski 'gives opposing defences nightmares' and could make a serious impact in the Premier League, according to Forza Italian Football journalist Conor Clancy.

Antonio Conte was appointed as Spurs' boss in November and although he is still seeking his first signing since taking charge, it appears Kulusevski could be on his way to north London before Monday's 11pm transfer deadline.

What's the latest news involving Kulusevski?

The Athletic have revealed that Spurs are working on a deal to sign Kulusevski from Juventus.

The report suggests the Premier League's top four challengers are looking to strike an initial loan deal which could include an option or obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Kulusevski has been restricted to just five Serie A starts this season and his arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would see Conte and managing director Fabio Paratici beat two of their Premier League rivals to his services.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via Goodison News, Everton have also tabled a loan bid for the 20-cap Sweden international.

It would also come as a huge blow to Arsenal as it appears Spurs' interest has been ramped up after Sportmediaset had initially claimed the Emirates Stadium was the 21-year-old's most likely destination.

What has Conor Clancy said about Kulusevski?

Clancy believes Kulusevski would be a shrewd signing by Spurs, even if it only proved to be on a loan basis.

The Italian football expert has seen a lot of Kulusevski in recent years and feels he would excel at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He also reckons the £27million-rated star would make Conte's side even more threatening to opponents' backlines.

Clancy told GIVEMESPORT: "He's a phenomenal talent. His left foot is gorgeous. I know left feet have this reputation for being elegant and cultured - his absolutely is.

"He's just a player who gives opposing defences nightmares."

Why has Kulusevski worked his way onto Spurs' radar?

It has been suggested that Conte has been putting 'huge pressure' on chairman Daniel Levy and Paratici to welcome at least four fresh faces before the transfer window slams shut on Monday, but Spurs have suffered two blows in their pursuit of a new winger in recent days.

It would appear Adama Traore is not heading to north London after Barcelona hijacked his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

That came after it had initially been claimed Tottenham were close to sealing a £20million deal for the Spaniard.

Spurs also strengthened their interest in Porto's Luis Diaz, but were left frustrated when their £37.6million bid was turned down.

Matters got even worse when Liverpool then entered the race late on and a £45million offer saw them move to the front of the queue.

