Tom Brady is retiring from American Football, ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported.

Brady enjoyed an incredible 22-year career in the NFL.

The legendary quarterback was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

He defied the odds to become their starter and went on to enjoy a quite incredible 19 years at the franchise.

Brady won six Super Bowl crowns with the Patriots before leaving in 2019.

He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and went on to win his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the franchise.

Brady was looking to emulate that feat in the 2021 season but was unable to as his side were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

That appears to be his last ever game in the sport.

More to follow...

