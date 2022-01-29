Leeds transfer news: 'Release clause' claim emerges involving £36m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Raphinha's potential new Leeds United contract could have a release clause in it, says transfer insider Pete O'Rourke.

The 25-year-old is yet to officially sign fresh terms, but manager Marcelo Bielsa has hinted that the Yorkshire club are trying to get him to put pen to paper on a new deal, and O'Rourke thinks an agreed price over a future transfer could be included.

What is the latest news involving Raphinha?

Raphinha is currently attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs. In fact, last month, TNT Sports even claimed that the Brazilian winger was closing in on a January move to Bayern Munich.

However, that did not materialise and Raphinha now looks set to remain at Leeds for the remainder of the season.

The Whites, though, would like him to remain at Elland Road beyond the summer, with The Athletic's Phil Hay reporting that there is a growing confidence that the club will tie the £36m-rated Brazil international down to a new contract.

As well as Bayern, Liverpool are also fans of Raphinha, while West Ham have just reportedly had a bid turned down for the player.

Back in October, his agent told Globo: "Liverpool do like him and there were some approaches [last summer], but nothing official. Leeds wanted to keep him for another season."

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

What has O'Rourke said about Raphinha's potential new contract?

If Raphinha does go on to sign a new contract at Elland Road, O'Rourke thinks it could include a release clause.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the football journalist said: "I think Raphinha is happy at Leeds. He'd be looking for better terms right now, and I'm sure there might even be a release clause in there if the continued interest grows."

Should Raphinha look to include a release clause in his next Leeds contract?

If Raphinha has ambitions to play for one of Europe's leading clubs, then he would be wise to.

The football world recently watched Tottenham deny Harry Kane a move to Manchester City and the chance to compete for this season's Premier League title. Had the English striker had a release clause in his contract - not a so-called gentlemen's agreement - it could have been a different story.

1 of 9 Do you know this obscure player Leeds signed in the January transfer window? Sam Dalby Paudie O'Connor Lewis Baker Mateusz Bogusz

If Raphinha signs a long-term deal without a release clause, then he could easily find himself in a similar situation. Furthermore, it is something the former Rennes man should strongly consider.

That being said, one would have to question whether Leeds would agree to such terms, with something like a release clause practically inviting interest. And Raphinha, of course, is one player they will not want to lose.

News Now - Sport News