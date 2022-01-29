Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Erling Haaland truly has the world at his feet.

The Borussia Dortmund hitman is by far and away the most exciting talent on the planet right now and continues to push the boundaries in the famous yellow shirt.

He has now scored a staggering 80 goals for Dortmund in just 79 games while notching up 21 assists as well.

Those, quite simply, are video game numbers and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

And, if you weren't feeling underwhelmed enough already by your own talents with the ball at your feet, it's probably for the best that you don't think about the fact that he is just 21 years old.

Haaland has already achieved so much in his budding career, but how does he compare to some of the other future superstars in his age bracket?

Well, thanks to a fascinating Reddit graph, with statistics corroborated on TransferMarkt, we can compare and contrast the 20 most prolific footballers born since the year 2000.

20. Noah Akafor | 24/05/00 | RB Salzburg | 29 goals

19. Lassina Traore | 12/01/01 | Shakhtar Donetsk | 29 goals

18. Rodrygo | 09/01/01 | Real Madrid | 30 goals

17. Tete | 15/02/00 | Shakhtar Donetsk | 31 goals

16. Amine Gouiri | 16/02/00 | Nice | 31 goals

15. Lois Openda | 16/02/00 | Club Brugge | 33 goals

14. Adam Hlozek | 25/07/02 | Sparta Prague | 33 goals

13. Kelvin Yeboah | 06/05/00 | Genoa | 34 goals

12. Mason Greenwood | 01/10/01 | Manchester United | 35

11. Julian Alvarez | 31/01/00 | Manchester City | 36 goals

10. Ferran Torres | 29/02/00 | Barcelona | 38 goals



9. Vinicius Junior | 12/07/00 | Real Madrid | 41 goals

8. Moise Kean | 28/02/00 | Juventus | 41 goals

7. Myron Boadu | 14/01/01 | Monaco | 41 goals

6. Karim Adeyemi | 18/01/02 | RB Salzburg | 44 goals



5. Jadon Sancho | 25/03/00 | Manchester United | 55 goals

Sadly, Sancho's incredible Bundesliga form hasn't quite made the trip across from Germany to England with him.

He has struggled terribly since moving to Manchester United but, if he can find his form and get back on parole, he could prove to be an incredibly dangerous player for the Red Devils.

4. Dominik Szoboszlai | 25/10/00 | RB Leipzig | 55 goals

The Hungarian youngster is already showing incredible signs of his capabilities and it is only a matter of time before one of the giants of Europe swoop in for his services.

3. Dusan Vlahovic | 28/01/00 | Juventus | 59 goals

Look away, Arsenal fans.

The now Juventus forward has been in incredible form in front of goal of late racking up 59 goals in his career so far.

It's that sort of return that made Juventus only too happy to make Vlahovic one of their most expensive signings ever.

2. Jonathan David | 14/01/00 | Lille | 84 goals

The Canadian marksman has been making quite the name for himself in Ligue 1 at the helm of the Lille attack.

In any other world, he would comfortable be top of the standings - but this is Haaland's world.

1. Erling Haaland | 21/07/00 | Borussia Dortmund | 141 goals

Streaking out ahead of the rest of the pack is Haaland and it's actually terrifying to think of what he might achieve one day.

Nearly 60 goals ahead of David in second place and with his best years ahead of him, Haaland truly could conquer the world if he wants to.

