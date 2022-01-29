Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gianluigi Buffon has won nearly everything there is to win in football.

But one trophy that has alluded him during his illustrious career is the Champions League.

Buffon has come so close to winning it in the past but, unfortunately, has fallen short time and time again.

Buffon's most memorable exit from the competition came back in the 2017/18 campaign.

Trailing 3-0 against Real Madrid from their quarter-final first-leg, Juventus needed a miracle at the Santiago Bernabeu to turn the tie around.

VOTE NOW: The GMS January Fan Awards

The Old Lady were by far the better side on the evening and, after going 3-0 up, it looked as if they would force extra-time.

But Real Madrid were given a controversial penalty deep in stoppage-time when Lucas Vazquez was felled inside the box.

Buffon absolutely lost it with the referee, Michael Oliver.

The Italian legend was sent off for his protests. Cristiano Ronaldo would then score the resulting spot-kick to dump Juve out of the competition.

Buffon then went on an incredible rant about the English referee after the game. Relive it below...

"I think he must be a beast. He can't be human. If you don’t have personality, you better watch the game from the stands with your wife and your kids while eating fries," he said.

In another interview, he said, per the Guardian: “To award such a doubtful, or super doubtful, penalty just ahead of the final whistle and destroy the work of a team who gave absolutely everything you have to have a rubbish bin instead of your heart.

“A human being cannot decide the elimination of a team with such decision. When I don’t feel I’m good enough, I put myself in a corner. He should do the same."

Buffon later said Oliver's decision was a 'crime against sportsmanship', and said he was 'not sad with his actions' but instead 'very proud' and 'very happy'.

The legendary goalkeeper was later given a three-match ban for his comments.

To make matters even worse for Buffon, he had to sit at home and watch Real Madrid go on and lift their 13th European Cup later that year.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Buffon's actions against Real Madrid remain one of the biggest meltdowns in Champions League history.

1 of 20 Who was Suarez's childhood idol? Gabriel Batistuta Diego Maradona Diego Simeone Diego Forlan

News Now - Sport News