Michael Owen has been unveiled as 'Doughnuts' on 'The Masked Singer UK'.

If you are unaware of what 'The Masked Singer' is, it's an ITV programme where celebrities show off their singing talents while wearing a mask.

The celebrities are unknown until they are eliminated from the show, where they then reveal their identity.

For the past few weeks, Owen has been secretly performing on the show.

The football legend sung a number of classics. His most comical performance, in our eyes, was when he sang 'Spice Up Your Life' by The Spice Girls.

View how he got on below...

Owen also sang 'Sweet Caroline' by Neil Diamond; a song which is still very popular today, especially among sports fans.

View his rendition of 'Sweet Caroline' below...

Owen revealed his identity after being eliminated from the competition on Saturday evening.

Speaking after his elimination he said: "I loved it. When I came out here for the first time... I thought taking a penalty for England in the World Cup was nerve-wracking.

"I knew I was going to be the worst singer by a mile so I just thought 'go for it'. Every football fan out there is going to think 'what?!'."

Owen's final performance was 'Everybody get Down' by Five. View him revealing his identity and his last song on the competition below.

Taking to Twitter, Owen wrote: "Finally I can apologise for burning your ears these last few weeks.

"My kids badgered me into doing @MaskedSingerUK but I have to say it was a great experience and a whole lot of fun. Still can’t believe I got past round one!"

What an absolute legend Owen is.

