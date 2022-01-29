Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League is one of the richest leagues in the world, but that doesn't mean everyone spends their time dropping mountains of cash on every Tom, Dick and Jadon Sancho.

Each and every club instead invests copious sums of money into their extensive network of scouts who scour the globe looking for the next hot property.

It is one of the most competitive aspects of the entire league, with clubs desperate to beat their rivals to some of the worlds most talented players.

If they get it right and they find someone destined for greatness before greatness has found them, they could save their club incredible amounts of cash, while also producing a world-beating footballer.

Of course, sometimes you have to spend to get your hands on some finished products, but there is just something incredibly validating about seeing a 'cheap' option producing the goods on the biggest stage.

Now, thanks to a report in the Mirror, we can even rank the 10 best value for money forwards in the league right now.

The 10 best value money forwards in the Premier League

10. Gabriel Martinelli

At £6 million, Martinelli is one of the pricier stars on the list but Arsenal will tell you that he was worth every penny.

He may not quite have set the world alight just yet, but the signs are all positive and, if he can stay fit he could prove to be one of the greatest signings the club has ever pulled off.

9. Wilfried Zaha

Zaha certainly divides opinion in the Premier League but considering what Crystal Palace paid for him, there can be no doubting they landed a bona-fide bargain.

At a cost of just £3 million, Zaha has reaped Palace's faith tenfold, scoring 52 goals while etching his name into the proud history of the club.

8. Ashley Barnes

Now bear with us here, because Barnes really is one of the great bargain signings.

He cost Burnley just £750,000 and his 44 goals have proven to be crucial in maintaining the Clarets Premier League existence.

7. Michail Antonio

It feels like Antonio has been around for years but he truly has come of age this season.

In the form of his life, it's hard to believe that West Ham snapped him up for just £7 million back in 2015.

6. Callum Wilson

Wilson's price tag of £20 million sees him unable to secure a place in the top five but, if he can help Newcastle avoid relegation, then no one will be bothered by what he cost.

Even at that price, his 18 goals so far have proven that he is an incredibly handy hitman.

5. Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Now we're talking real value for money.

The England star cost Everton just £1.6 million but has gone on to net 43 goals and counting for the club.

The Toffee target man is only going to get better as well.

4. Teemu Pukki

Pukki hasn't been quite as impressive during his second-coming to the Premier League.

However, considering he cost only the equivalent of his singing on fee, Pukki represents unreal value for money for the Canaries.

3. Mohamed Salah

Salah was expensive at the time, there can be no denying it.

His £37 million price tag raised many an eye brow but, now, it looks like absolute pocket change.

Salah is the form player on the planet at the moment and would go for triple what he did when he signed for Liverpool.

Couple that with his contribution to their 2019 Champions league triumph and finally ending the great Premier League drought, and ou begin to understand why Salah is one of the great bargain buys.

2. Patrick Bamford

Leeds really have missed their star striker this season.

However, while he has been injured for large swathes of this season, there can be no doubting just how valuable he is to Marcelo Bielsa's side.

He cost Leeds just £7 million and has scored 19 vital top-flight goals for the club.

1. Jamie Vardy

Every neutral fan's favourite player, Vardy is a true Premier League great.

He cost Leicester just £1.1 million and has since gone on to amass 127 goals in the Premier League.

There's a Premier League winners medal in amongst all those goals as well.

