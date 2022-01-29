Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paul Parish, A Fulham fan, passed away on Saturday evening after collapsing during The Cottagers Championship match against Blackpool.

The game was postponed for some time in the first half after a medical emergency inside Craven Cottage.

Parish suffered a heart attack and was taken to hospital.

It has now been confirmed by Fulham that he sadly passed away.

"It is with immense sadness that we inform fans of the passing of supporter, Paul Parish," a statement on the club's website read.

"Paul suffered a cardiac arrest and received treatment in the Hammersmith Stand at this afternoon’s match before being transferred to the hospital. He sadly passed away this evening.

"Our condolences and the thoughts of everyone at Fulham Football Club go out to Paul’s family, friends and loved ones.

"The family would like to thank the fans of Fulham and Blackpool for the respect and care they showed as well as all staff at Craven Cottage and at the hospital for their assistance, care and attention.

"Rest in Peace Paul."

Fulham's Tim Ream posted a powerful message on Twitter before the news was confirmed.

He wrote: "To all those who witnessed and may be struggling with what they saw…don’t be afraid to reach out and talk to someone. Reach out to me, to your loved ones, to anyone. You are not alone and others will be or have felt what you are feeling."

More to follow...

1 of 20 Who was Suarez's childhood idol? Gabriel Batistuta Diego Maradona Diego Simeone Diego Forlan

News Now - Sport News