Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Antonio Conte is desperately trying to strengthen his Tottenham Hotspur side this January.

But, despite the club's efforts, they have been frustrated in their search for reinforcements.

Spurs missed out on two of their top targets earlier this week.

The north London giants were looking to seal a deal for Adama Traore, but the winger opted for a return to Barcelona instead. Traore was unveiled as a Barcelona player on Saturday evening.

Spurs were also keen on a move for Porto forward, Luis Diaz.

VOTE NOW: The GMS January Fan Awards

However, the Colombian forward looks destined for a move to Liverpool.

After missing out on Diaz and Traore, Spurs were hoping to seal a move for Ollie Tanner.

The 19-year-old currently plays for Lewes in the Isthmian League premier division. That's the seventh tier of English football.

Spurs had agreed a fee with Lewes for Tanner and it was expected he would join the club.

However, Tanner has become the latest player to turn down a move to the north London outfit.

Lewes revealed that the teenager had rejected a move in a statement.

It read: “Lewes Football Club would like to confirm that whilst the club and a Premier League club agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Ollie Tanner, Ollie and the Premier Club were not ultimately able to agree personal terms and he remains a Lewes FC player.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

“Tanner missed today’s game against AFC Hornchurch due to an injury sustained midweek and we look forward to welcoming him back to the side as soon as he has recovered.”

Tanner previously played for Tottenham's bitter rivals Arsenal, as well as Charlton Athletic and Bromley.

Per the Athletic, the youngster has attracted interest from Brighton, Southampton, Cardiff and Luton.

It's yet another blow in what has been a disappointing transfer window for Spurs.

They have just a couple more days to add to their squad before the transfer window closes.

1 of 20 Who was Suarez's childhood idol? Gabriel Batistuta Diego Maradona Diego Simeone Diego Forlan

News Now - Sport News