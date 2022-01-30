Ronda Rousey Wins WWE Royal Rumble in Triumphant Return

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The WWE Royal Rumble is one of the biggest nights of the year for the company, and with Ronda Rousey winning the 30-Woman Royal Rumble, it was also one of the biggest nights of her pro wrestling career thus far.

The match saw 30 competitors enter to try and claim their place in the main event of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

Four women were considered the odds-on favourites on the day of the event, with Ronda Rousey, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks and Bayley rounding out the list of the most likely candidates to be the last remaining Superstar in the ring.

Rousey now secures a main event slot at WrestleMania 38, with the event set to take place over two days in April from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

The Rowdy WWE Superstar took the win in WWE's biggest gimmick match after finally eliminating SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair last.

We expect to find out who they will be challenging at WrestleMania 38 in the coming weeks on RAW or SmackDown.

It's likely that Rousey will go on to face Flair at WrestleMania, but it remains to be seen how WWE loads up the card for their mega-event in April.

The staredown between both women following the match was certainly indicative of the start to a WrestleMania build between the two, with both women being two-thirds of the first-ever Women's WrestleMania main event.

If you didn't manage to catch the show today, you can watch the event in its entirety, including the kickoff show, right now on-demand on the WWE Network.

You can watch the fallout to Crown Jewel on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown next week live over here in the UK on BT Sport.

