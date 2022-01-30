WWE Royal Rumble: Fans Evacuated as WrestleMania Sign Catches Fire

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The iconic WrestleMania sign at the WWE Royal Rumble event caught fire following the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, causing building staff to evacuate fans.

Ronda Rousey would take the win in her return to the company in the 30-woman match, cementing her place in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

As is tradition, Rousey would point to the WrestleMania sign in the building, and fireworks went off to add to the spectacle of her win.

Fans Exacuated at WWE Royal Rumble

As our own Louis Dangoor (who is at the arena) noted, the sign caught alight following the celebrations for Ronda, causing arena staff to move fans in the surrounding area.

He wrote: "The fireworks that went off on the #WrestleMania sign after Ronda Rousey won appear to have melted it. The entirety of the section below the sign has been evacuated."

Thankfully, arena staff were able to put out the fire on the sign and get fans back into their seats for the remainder of the show. The sign had to be lowered however and this meant a portion of the crowd could not see the main screen by the entrance ramp.

Unfortunately, the incident made a big difference to the crowd during the Becky Lynch vs Doudrop match, causing a majority of the crowd to be distracted.

Lynch and Doudrop were able to get the crowd back into it before the end of the match, with the big Manhandle Slam finish from the second rope getting a big pop from the crowd in attendance at the arena in St Louis.

If you didn't manage to catch the show today, you can watch the event in its entirety, including the kickoff show, right now on-demand on the WWE Network.

