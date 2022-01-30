Brock Lesnar: WWE Championship changes hands after Roman Reigns attacks ‘The Beast’

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The WWE Championship changed hands at the Royal Rumble event after Paul Heyman turned on Brock Lesnar and re-aligned himself with the 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns.

Lesnar appeared to have Bobby Lashley beaten during their WWE Championship match before Reigns would appear and attack the Beast Incarnate.

In a major shock, Heyman would pass the WWE Championship to Reigns who would then attack Lesnar with a clear shot to the head.

This all occurred whilst the referee in charge of the action was down, and it would lead to Lashley becoming the WWE Champion once again.

It is likely that we will now see Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns take place at WrestleMania 38 for the Universal Championship, it just remains to be seen when WWE will officially make the announcement for the mega match.

Bobby Lashley will now also go on to WrestleMania 38, most likely to face the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble match that is set to take place tonight.

The Men's Royal Rumble match is still set to take place in the main event of the show. The following names were confirmed for the match ahead of the broadcast: Austin Theory, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, Madcap Moss, Happy Corbin, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Johnny Knoxville, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kevin Owens, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Chad Gable, Otis, Riddle, Randy Orton, Omos, Ricochet, Rick Boogs, Shinsuke Nakamura.

If you didn't manage to catch the show today, you can watch the event in its entirety, including the kickoff show, right now on-demand on the WWE Network.

You can watch the fallout to Crown Jewel on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown next week live over here in the UK on BT Sport.

