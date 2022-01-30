WWE Royal Rumble: Ronda Rousey & Brock Lesnar Prevail after The Beast Loses WWE Championship Earlier

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE headed to St Louis for the Royal Rumble today, its first pay-per-view on the road to WrestleMania 38 in April.

Tonight’s show, as is tradition, featured Royal Rumble matches for the men and women, with the respective winners earning big title shots for WrestleMania later this year.

Top names from both divisions were involved in what has become arguably one of WWE’s biggest and most exciting gimmick matches of the entire year.

That wasn’t all though, as the show also featured several title matches, and even a big match featuring WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

On the show tonight, Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Championship in a dream match against Bobby Lashley, while Seth Rollins challenged former stablemate Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

As for Edge, the former WWE Champion teamed with his wife Beth Phoenix for the first time ever as the pair went head-to-head with Maryse and The Miz.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Results

Here are the results of the matches on the show tonight:

Universal Championship Match Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns (c) - Rollins took the win via disqualification when Reigns did not let go of a guillotine even though Seth had reached the ropes. Reigns, therefore, retains the Universal Championship.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Ronda Rousey - Rousey took the win after eliminating Charlotte Flair

List of entrants:

1. Sasha Banks - eliminated by Queen Zelina

2. Melina - eliminated by Sasha Banks

3. Tamina - eliminated by Natalya

4. Kelly Kelly - eliminated by Sasha Banks

5. Aliyah - eliminated by Charlotte Flair

6. Liv Morgan - eliminated by Brie Bella

7. Queen Zelina - eliminated by Rhea Ripley

8. Bianca Belair - eliminated by Charlotte Flair

9. Dana Brooke - eliminated by Michelle McCool

10. Michelle McCool - eliminated by Mickie James

11. Sonya Deville - eliminated by Naomi

12. Natalya - eliminated by Bianca Belair

13. Cameron - eliminated by Sonya Deville

14. Naomi - eliminated by Charlotte Flair with assistance from Sonya Deville

15. Carmella - eliminated by Rhea Ripley

16. Rhea Ripley - eliminated by Charlotte Flair

17. Charlotte Flair - eliminated by Ronda Rousey

18. Ivory - eliminated by Rhea Ripley

19. Brie Bella - eliminated by Ronda Rousey

20. Mickie James - eliminated by Lita

21. Alicia Fox - eliminated by Nikki Bella

22. Nikki A.S.H. - eliminated by Ronda Rousey

23. Summer Rae - eliminated by Natalya

24. Nikki Bella - eliminated by Brie Bella

25. Sarah Logan - eliminated by the Bella Twins

26. Lita - eliminated by Charlotte Flair

27. Molly Holly - eliminated by Nikki A.S.H

28. Ronda Rousey - WINNER!

29. Shotzi - eliminated by Ronda Rousey

30. Shayna Baszler - eliminated by Charlotte Flair

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) def. Doudrop - Lynch hit a Manhandle Slam from the second rope to take the win and retain her title

WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. Brock Lesnar (c) - NEW CHAMPION! Roman Reigns attacked Lesnar during the match with the WWE Championship and he realigned with Paul Heyman. Lashley would then get the win and win the title.

Edge and Beth Phoenix def. The Miz and Maryse - Edge hit the Glamazon Slam on The Miz to take the win

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Brock Lesnar - Lesnar won after last eliminating Drew McIntyre

List of entrants:

1. AJ Styles - eliminated by Madcap Moss

2. Shinsuke Nakamura - eliminated by AJ Styles

3. Austin Theory - eliminated by AJ Styles

4. Robert Roode - eliminated by AJ Styles

5. Ridge Holland - eliminated by AJ Styles

6. Montez Ford - eliminated by Omos

7. Damian Priest - eliminated by Omos

8. Sami Zayn - eliminated by AJ Styles

9. Johnny Knoxville - eliminated by Sami Zayn

10. Angelo Dawkins - eliminated by Omos

11. Omos - eliminated by AJ Styles

12. Ricochet - eliminated by Happy Corbin

13. Chad Gable - eliminated by Rick Boogz

14. Dominik Mysterio - eliminated by Happy Corbin

15. Happy Corbin - eliminated by Drew McIntyre

16. Dolph Ziggler - eliminated by Bad Bunny

17. Sheamus - eliminated by Bad Bunny

18. Rick Boogz - eliminated by Madcap Moss and Baron Corbin

19. Madcap Moss - eliminated by Drew McIntyre

20. Riddle - eliminated by Brock Lesnar

21. Drew McIntyre - eliminated by Brock Lesnar

22. Kevin Owens - eliminated by Shane McMahon

23. Rey Mysterio - eliminated by Otis

24. Kofi Kingston - eliminated by Kevin Owens

25. Otis - eliminated by Randy Orton and Riddle

26. Big E - eliminated by Randy Orton and Riddle

27. Bad Bunny - eliminated by Brock Lesnar

28. Shane McMahon - eliminated by Brock Lesnar

29. Randy Orton - eliminated by Brock Lesnar

30. Brock Lesnar - WINNER!

If you didn't manage to catch the show today you can watch the event in its entirety, including the kickoff show, right now on-demand on the WWE Network.

You can watch the fallout to the Royal Rumble on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown next week live over here in the UK on BT Sport.

