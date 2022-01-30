WWE Royal Rumble: Brock Lesnar Wins Men’s Rumble to Book Ticket to WrestleMania 38

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The WWE Royal Rumble is one of the biggest nights of the year for the company, and with Lesnar winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble, it was also potentially one of the biggest nights of his career.

The match saw 30 competitors enter to try and claim their place in the main event of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

Four men were considered the odds-on favourites with the bookies on the day of the event, with Big E, Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre rounding out the list of the most likely candidates to be the last remaining Superstar in the ring.

Lesnar now secures a main event slot at WrestleMania 38, with the event set to take place over two days in April from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

The Beast Incarnate took the win in WWE's biggest gimmick match after finally eliminating Drew McIntyre.

We expect to find out who Lesnar will be challenging at WrestleMania 38 in the coming weeks on RAW or SmackDown...but it seems fairly obvious at this point.

It's extremely likely that Lesnar will go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, following Reigns costing Lesnar the WWE Championship earlier in the night.

If you didn't manage to catch the show today, you can watch the event in its entirety, including the kickoff show, right now on-demand on the WWE Network.

You can watch the fallout to Crown Jewel on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown next week live over here in the UK on BT Sport.

