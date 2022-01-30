Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Internet trolls are the worst kind of people.

They actively get up in the morning and go out of their way to insult someone who has achieved something while they stay cooped up in their dingy small bedrooms.

The fact is, due to them being behind a screen, it is difficult for them to receive the karma that they deserve, but that is where UFC middleweight fighter Kevin Holland comes in.

After Holland was trolled on one of his social media accounts, where the troll in question was trying to get the UFC man to fight him, he accepted the challenge and delivered the beautiful side to life which is karma.

During a sparring session, Holland managed to get the troll in question into a submission in less than 30 seconds, which also proves the famous Jamie Vardy quote which for censor reasons we can’t mention in this article.

Holland didn’t stop there, though, as he filmed the action and posted the video along with a screenshot of the messages he received, to prove a point to all trolls out there.

In the post he stated: “This troll thought he was a tough guy or skilled or some bs. So I put his ass on a bus, paid for his hotel room and brought him in for a session. How it started-

“Vs how it’s going….1 troll down, way too many more to go! #CallBigMouth”

In the screenshot of the messages, the troll taunted Holland naively by saying: “All I gotta say is even though you’re a black belt, I’m positive I could submit you, prove me wrong.

“Stop ducking me.

“Still ducking me p*****ass.”

For the troll, he was left with his tail between his legs, which should send a clear message to trolls everywhere.

Your actions have consequences, just a shame more stories like this aren’t as frequent as we would like them to be.

News Now - Sport News