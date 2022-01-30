Leeds transfer news: Major claim emerges over Marcelo Bielsa's Elland Road future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Alex Crook reckons that Leeds' lack of transfer activity might be down to the fact that Marcelo Bielsa could leave the club this summer.

Leeds are yet to make any January signings and have generally been quiet this month despite their need for additions.

But Crook believes that's more down to the fact that Bielsa might not be at the club next season.

What's the latest news with Leeds?

It's generally been a frustrating season for them. On the pitch, they've been dealing with an incredible amount of injuries, which has scuppered their chances of bettering their first campaign back in the Premier League.

Prior to their defeat to Newcastle last weekend, Leeds had won consecutive league matches against Burnley and West Ham.

But off the pitch, Leeds have been unable to add to their squad. Their main transfer target is Salzburg attacker Brenden Aaronson, who they've already seen a £15m bid rejected for, but the Yorkshire giants haven't been linked with a great deal of players.

Leeds failed to make any signings last January, although they hadn't suffered as many injuries and were going far better on the pitch. For example, Patrick Bamford has made just five Premier League starts all season following ankle and hamstring problems, while Kalvin Phillips hasn't played since the beginning of December.

But Crook reckons doubts over Bielsa's future could be the reason for their lack of business.

What did Crook say about Leeds?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I've not really heard too many links and maybe that's because there's a bit of an expectation that Bielsa will probably leave at the end of the season.

"Are the board really going to let a manager sign players in January knowing that he possibly won't be there?"

Will Bielsa still be at Leeds next season?

By this point, it's difficult to predict exactly what the future holds for Bielsa. Leeds fans will no doubt be panicking about whether he'll extend his stay, but this isn't the first time we've seen this sort of thing.

Even after Leeds finally got promoted back to the Premier League, Bielsa didn't put pen to paper until the eve of the new campaign.

That could well happen again having only signed a one-year deal last summer, but Crook's theory is also far from ruled out and this could therefore be Bielsa's fourth and final season at Elland Road.

