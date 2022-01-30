Irons transfer news: West Ham board table shock club-record offer for 14-goal star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham offered £50m in their unsuccessful move to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The east London club have turned to the 25-year-old at this late stage in the window as David Moyes aims to improve his attack, but getting him out of Elland Road does not look likely.

What is the latest news involving Raphinha?

According to The Guardian, West Ham have had offers for both Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips turned down by Leeds.

Phillips is currently out injured until March, but the same reports states that the Hammers are willing to make him their record signing after having a £50m bid rejected.

Likewise with Raphinha but, also per the same outlet, manager Marcelo Bielsa is reluctant to let the Brazilian leave this month, meaning that he is unlikely to surpass £45m Sebastien Haller as West Ham's most expensive buy.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest in Raphinha, but it does not look like he will be allowed to depart before Monday's transfer deadline.

What has Jones said about Raphinha to West Ham?

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham's offer for Raphinha, who has scored 14 goals in total for Leeds, was a club-record £50m.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "They've come in for him. This is one I have heard about today.

"The whole plan was that, 'We're not going to spend money. If we do, the budget is 30 million max; we're going to look to do two loans' and then the board have gone out and offered £50m for Raphinha."

What are Raphinha stats this season?

£50m is a lot of money, but it is not hard to see why West Ham would pay it. Looking at some of his stats, Raphinha has been having an excellent campaign for Leeds.

In 19 Premier League appearances, the Brazil international has scored eight goals and provided two assists to help keep Bielsa's side out of the relegation zone.

Currently, he is averaging 2.4 dribbles and 2.1 key passes per game, which are averages no other Leeds player can top (via WhoScored).

Ultimately, the former Rennes man is a skilful and creative winger who carries a goal threat. At £50m, he could be well worth the investment.

Unfortunately for West Ham, though, it appears that £50m is not enough to get Raphinha out of Elland Road. In fact, given how late it is in the transfer window, it would be a surprise if any amount of money could do the trick.

It is something that the Hammers could revisit in the summer, but you would suspect that there will be plenty of other of suitors sniffing around to make Moyes' life more difficult.

