Newcastle transfer news: Magpies to table third offer for 6'7 monster after £10m snub

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United's pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion defender Dan Burn is not over and the Magpies are set to return to the south coast with a third bid, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Head coach Eddie Howe has already strengthened his defensive options by welcoming Kieran Trippier to St James' Park in a £12million deal from La Liga title holders Atletico Madrid, but it appears he is desperate to secure Burn's services before tomorrow's 11pm deadline as well.

What's the latest news involving Burn?

Newcastle have been left frustrated after their offer of £10million plus add-ons for Burn's services has been rejected.

Brighton are reportedly looking to recoup as much as £15million for the 6 ft 7 defender in the dying moments of the January window.

The latest setback comes after an opening bid of £8million was also turned down by Burn's current employers.

It is understood that Burn is keen to seal a late switch to Newcastle, with the 29-year-old making his stance clear to those within his camp.

Completing a move to St James' Park would see Burn return to Tyneside after being released by the club at the age of 11.

Despite the early rejection, the Brighton man has previously admitted he wants to feature for Newcastle before retiring as a result of growing up as a Magpies fan.

Chelsea DOMINATE Tottenham in London Derby! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Burn has entered the final 18 months of his £20,000-per-week contract at Brighton, meaning his value will have decreased by the time the summer transfer window opens if he fails to leave his current employers before tomorrow's deadline or sign a new deal.

What has Dean Jones said about Burn?

Jones understands that Newcastle remain keen to prise Burn away from the Amex Stadium despite suffering consecutive knock-backs.

The transfer insider believes the Magpies are preparing a fresh, increased offer as they look to get a deal done in the final hours of the window.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "They are going to go back with another proposal."

VOTE NOW: The GMS January Fan Awards

Why is Burn of interest to Newcastle?

Newcastle currently have the joint-second worst defensive record in the Premier League, so bringing in players with vast amounts of experience in the division could prove crucial as they aim to climb out of the drop zone.

Burn has featured in the competition 83 times and despite suffering two knee injuries since the campaign got underway, he has still been involved on 13 occasions and played every minute of Brighton's last eight top flight outings.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter has even previously described the Blyth-born ace as 'incredible', so it is clear he is highly-rated by his current employers.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News