Tottenham transfer news: Spurs tipped to 'jump on late deal' for £20.8m star

Tottenham will target players who are available like Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, says journalist Dean Jones.

The north London club have had a difficult transfer window, recently missing out on Adama Traore to Barcelona, and Jones now expects them to move for players who will be easy to sign.

What is the latest news on Bentancur?

While they have missed out on Traore, Tottenham do look like they could be about to secure the services of Bentancur from Juventus.

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have made an offer of around €25m (£20.8m) in total for the Uruguayan.

Should Bentancur end up joining the Premier League outfit before the transfer deadline, it is thought that Juventus will move for Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria.

Bentancur has made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Old Lady this season, including five in the Champions League, so is a player Massimiliano Allegri has relied on. Nevertheless, the Uruguay international leaving the Allianz Stadium before the window closes does look like a possibility.

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Bentancur?

With time running out, Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are now likely to target players who are seemingly on the market like Bentancur.

Speaking to GMS, the transfer insider said: "I would watch out for Tottenham now scouring the market for players like Bentancur who seem to be available and they can jump on the deal."

Are any other clubs interested in Bentancur?

Tottenham are not the only Premier League outfit who are interested in signing Bentancur before Monday's deadline, as Aston Villa are also said to be keen on the player.

Sky Sports recently reported that the Villans had a £20.5m bid turned down for the former Boca Juniors star, with Juventus looking for more money.

Steven Gerrard is quite clearly eager to bolster his midfield, but it now looks like the Liverpool legend will face a tough task luring Bentancur to Villa Park given Tottenham's interest.

As for Spurs, manager Antonio Conte will be desperate to land Bentancur and other targets before the transfer window closes, as the north London side continue to battle against the likes of rivals Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester United for a Champions League spot.

The Italian has already lost Traore to Barcelona and watched Liverpool swoop in for Luis Diaz so is likely to be a very frustrated figure right now, but perhaps Bentancur and a couple of other signings will soften those two blows.

