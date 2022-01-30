Aston Villa transfer news: 'Quite advanced' - Villa know 'all terms needed' to sign £50m ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa know what it would take to prise Yves Bissouma away from Brighton & Hove Albion after previously entering advanced negotiations and could still return with a late bid, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Villa have already shown their ambition by bringing in the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne since the window opened for business at the start of the month, but there could still be further activity ahead of tomorrow's 11pm deadline.

What's the latest news involving Bissouma?

It is understood that Tottenham Hotspur are looking to swoop in and clinch Bissouma's arrival before the transfer window slams shut, but Villa have also held an interest throughout the month.

Sky Sports have reported Bissouma is on the Midlands club's radar and they have been keen to strike a deal.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have also been name-checked as potential destinations, along with Newcastle United.

An unnamed club has strengthened their interest as well, with Fabrice Hawkins - via Get French Football News - suggesting a £30million bid was rejected by Brighton earlier in the window.

The Athletic have claimed it would take a bid in the region of £50million for Brighton to even consider selling central midfielder Bissouma, meaning Villa would have to smash their transfer record to secure his services.

What has Dean Jones said about Bissouma?

Jones believes Villa have the upper-hand on Bissouma's other suitors due to negotiations earlier in the window and would not be surprised to see them make a late offer.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "It didn't really advance as far as they were hoping it would with Bissouma.

"But, at least at this stage, they already know all the terms that are needed to fall into place.

"So whereas other teams, when they start scrambling around for a signing, have to start from square one and get their initial details in place, they're quite advanced in that already in terms of knowing what they've got to do.

"It wouldn't shock me if suddenly they did at least ask the question of Bissouma one more time."

Are Villa likely to sign Bissouma?

Although Brighton's price tag may make onlookers think a deal is not possible, Villa have already shown huge ambition since Steven Gerrard's November appointment as head coach.

Bissouma has also entered the final 18 months of his £25,000-per-week deal, meaning the Seagulls will recoup even less money in the summer if they fail to cash in now and cannot persuade the Mali international to sign an extended contract.

That could play into Villa's hands, but Brighton boss Graham Potter has insisted the 25-year-old is in no rush to depart the Amex Stadium for pastures new.

