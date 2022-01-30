Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dusan Vlahovic has completed a £63 million move to Juventus from Fiorentina.

The Serbian striker, who was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this month, has followed in the footsteps of the great Roberto Baggio and controversially swapped Florence for Turin.

Vlahovic is currently one of the best strikers in world football. In 21 Serie A appearances in 2021/22, he's scored a whopping 17 goals.

Juventus have got themselves an absolute gem, a high-quality young player who will lead the line for them for many, many years to come.

From a Fiorentina perspective, Vlahovic's exit now means you can create a very impressive XI of players the club has parted ways with in recent years.

Check it out in full below...

GK - Alban Lafont (Nantes)

The highly-talented 23-year-old goalkeeper joined Nantes on a permanent deal in 2021 after a loan spell at the French club. Despite being so young, Lafont is already the captain of the Ligue 1 outfit.

RB - Juan Cuadrado (Juventus)

Cuadrado left Fiorentina for Chelsea in 2015 as an out-and-out right winger, but he's evolved into an elite-level right-back since returning to Italy with Juventus. He's still going strong at the tender age of 33 as well.

CB - Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid)

Savic spent three great years in Florence after an underwhelming 2011/12 season with Manchester City. These days at Atletico, he's revered as one of the best centre-backs in world football.

CB - Gianluca Mancini (AS Roma)

Mancini spent nine years in Fiorentina's youth setup before joining Perugia in 2015. The Italy international is now thriving in the country's capital under Jose Mourinho and the sky's the limit for him.

LB - Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

Alonso was a huge success at Fiorentina. The attack-minded left-back was a key player in Florence for three years between 2013 and 2016, his performances earning him a move to Chelsea, where he's won a Premier League title and the Champions League.

RM - Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

The poster boy of Italian football. Chiesa sadly suffered a serious knee injury recently and will be out of action for quite some time. Nevertheless, the son of the legendary Enrico is already a world-class operator and it all started in Florence.

CM - Jordan Veretout (AS Roma)

Veretout joined Fiorentina in 2017 after a fairly underwhelming spell at Aston Villa and it was a hugely beneficial move for him. He's now one of the best midfielders in Serie A at Roma and has been capped five times by the French national team.

CM - Christian Norgaard (Brentford)

Norgaard made the move to Fiorentina in 2018 following five successful years with Brondby, but he never really made the grade in Italy. He signed for Brentford in 2019 and helped the team earn promotion to the Premier League for the 2021/22 season.

LM - Federico Bernadeschi (Juventus)

Another man who swapped Florence for Turin. Bernadeschi joined Juventus for around £35 million in the summer of 2017 and he's done okay at the club. The Italy international hasn't fully lived up to expectation, though, as he's scored just 11 goals in 170 appearances.

ST - Ante Rebic (AC Milan)

Rebic was on Fiorentina's books for five years between 2013 and 2018, but only played a handful of games as he was always out on loan. The Croatian then joined Eintracht Frankfurt, where his career took off and he's now really enjoying himself in Milan.

ST - Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Yeah, we don't need to add much here...

