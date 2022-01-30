Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

One of the most controversial personalities of the past few years Jake Paul has been breaking boundaries between social media stardom and the world of professional fighting.

In a recent turn of events, it has emerged that Khabib Nurmagomedov has offered Paul a contract to fight in MMA as part of his new promotion Eagle FC.

This has come after Paul has been flirting with the possibility of fighting in the middleweight category to make his MMA debut. He’s even gone out of his way to post this thought onto social media and tagging UFC president Dana White in the process.

The fascinating part of all this conversation is Paul has been a critic of White when it comes fighters' pay. He's even created a diss track on the UFC president, which includes the incredible claim that the proceeds of the track would go to “underpaid fighters in the UFC who get paid the $12k minimum.”

Paul has even stated that he would sign for the UFC if White ensures fighters are given 50% of the revenue, which will not happen as the current share for the fighters is less than 20% at the moment.

Speaking about the offer, Nurmagomedov told reporters at the Eagle 44 FC event: “We offered him, now we’re waiting on his answer. If he wants, we’re here.”

Other promotions have been also interested in signing Paul, including Bellator and PFL.

Paul is so far undefeated in his professional boxing career, currently sitting with a record of 4-0.

He has defeated the likes of welterweight champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

The Problem Child looks almost certain to be cutting his teeth into the Octagon during 2022, which proves that in life anything can happen, as it was only two years ago that he was fighting other YouTubers.

