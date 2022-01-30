Tottenham transfer news: Chain-reaction for Spurs as deal over £34.2m star 'breaks down'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tanguy Ndombele's proposed move from Tottenham to Paris Saint-Germain looks to have broken down, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

Spurs have seemingly made the 25-year-old available for transfer, but a move to the Parc des Princes is now starting to look unlikely.

What is the latest news involving Ndombele?

Multiple outlets, including Sky Sports, recently reported that PSG were closing in on a deal to bring Ndombele to the club on loan.

PSG's interest comes after the incident where the midfielder was booed off in Tottenham's 3-1 win against Morecambe in the FA Cup after being substituted.

Since then, it has been reported that the north London outfit are open to selling Ndombele in this transfer window, something Mauricio Pochettino seemed to have initially pounced on.

However, it now appears that a move to the Parc des Princes is no longer on the table, with Telefoot journalist Julien Maynard reporting that the French side have been unable to free up a space for the £34.2m-rated star.

What has Jones said about Ndombele to PSG?

Likewise, Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Ndombele's proposed move to PSG now looks to be off.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "It looks like it's broken down. They really needed to move him on if they could have signed someone significant in his place."

Are any other clubs interested in Ndombele?

Yes. Ndombele does not look to be short of suitors. According to Maynard, Valencia are also interested in signing the France international.

There seems to be Premier League interest, too. Sky Sports have claimed that Everton are keen on the player in a move that would see him stay in England and have the chance to win over critics.

Ndombele has had a really difficult time in the Premier League so far since joining Tottenham from Lyon in an initial £53.8m deal back in 2019.

This season, he has started just six times in English football's top flight and has been told by Conte that he needs to try and do better.

In the past, former manager Jose Mourinho has also called for the former Lyon man to do more. "‘Tanguy, I have to be honest, Tanguy is the kind of guy that you always expect more from than what he gives me. Because he is so talented, that you always expect more, more. Because the talent is amazing," the AS Romas boss told Canal+ (via Metro) last year.

Ultimately, it has not quite worked out for Ndombele, so a move may now be in his best interest, even if it is not a dream transfer to PSG.

