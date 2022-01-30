Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Royal Rumble is always an amazing spectacle, and last night’s was no different.

In a dramatic turn of events, it appeared as though Brock Lesnar had a screw turned loose in his head as he went on a full on rampage, disposing of everyone who got in his way.

Musician Bad Bunny was in the ring with The Beast Incarnate and as soon as Randy Orton had been clotheslined out of the ring, the rapper was next on Lesnar’s list.

As the two were circling round each other, Lesnar suddenly charged at Bad Bunny, picking him up and then tossing him away with a brutal F5.

Soon after the finishing move, the musician was shown the exit over the top rope.

As Lesnar was dealing with the flying Bunny, Shane McMahon tried to ambush the WWE legend, but quickly, the former champion grabbed him and suplexed him onto the canvas as well, making that three people who have been dealt with in a space of 30 seconds.

Then something amazing happened.

Riddle was trying to fly kick Lesnar, however, the wise old head on him managed to turn around and grab Riddle in mid-air before, yes, you guessed it, sending him flying out of the ring.

This meant that in a space of just under 50 seconds, Lesnar managed to either slam or chuck out of the ring four different people. Not a bad night's work on his way to winning the Rumble.

Despite this moment of rampage from Lesnar, many WWE fans on social media were left unimpressed with the PPV.

Many fans voiced their displeasure that the fight was too heavily swayed towards Lesnar and the whole show becoming too predictable.

It seems as though WWE needs to find a way to revive itself with viewing figures dropping at an alarming rate.

