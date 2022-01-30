Salah, Sancho, Sterling: The 30 highest-paid PL wingers as Luis Diaz nears Liverpool move
Luis Diaz is all set to become a Liverpool player.
The highly-rated Colombian winger will cost the Reds an initial fee of £37.5 million, which in today's market is pretty cheap.
According to reports from Portuguese outlet SIC, per The Mirror, the deal for Diaz also includes a salary of only £56,000-a-week.
That's a relatively low sum of money, which is further highlighted by the fact that 30 Premier League wingers will be earning more than him.
And thanks to Spotrac, we've provided the evidence to support that claim below.
So, let's take a look at the 30 highest-paid wingers in the Premier League right now, with a number of Diaz's soon-to-be Liverpool teammates making the cut...
Latest transfer news (Football Terrace)
VOTE NOW: The GMS January Fan Awards
The 30 highest-paid wingers in the Premier League
Daniel Podence (Wolves) - £60,000-a-week
Nathan Redmond (Southampton) - £60,000-a-week
Ismaila Sarr (Watford) - £63,000-a-week
Raphinha (Leeds) - £63,500-a-week
Pablo Fornals (West Ham) - £67,308-a-week
Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham) - £73,077-a-week
Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) - £75,000-a-week
Jesse Lingard (Man Utd) - £75,000-a-week
Mason Greenwood (Man Utd) - £75,000-a-week
Theo Walcott (Southampton) - £75,000-a-week
Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) - £75,000-a-week
Bertrand Traore (Aston Villa) - £78,000-a-week
Lucas Moura (Tottenham) - £80,000-a-week
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) - £90,000-a-week
Diogo Jota (Liverpool) - £90,385-a-week
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) - £96,154-a-week
Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) - £100,000-a-week
Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - £100,000-a-week
Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham) - £110,00-a-week
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) - £120,000-a-week
Riyad Mahrez (Man City) - £120,000-a-week
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) - £130,000-a-week
Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal) - £140,000-a-week
Heung-min Son (Tottenham) - £140,000-a-week
Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) - £150,000-a-week
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £200,000-a-week
Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) - £200,000-a-week
Jack Grealish (Man City) - £300,000-a-week
Raheem Sterling (Man City) - £300,000-a-week
Jadon Sancho (Man Utd) - £350,000-a-week
So, Sancho, Grealish and Sterling will be earning around five to six times more than Diaz, while Hudson-Odoi and Yarmolenko will be pocketing nearly double the Colombian's wages. Crazy, right?
There are also some hugely surprising names that are currently on a higher salary, including Redmond, Podence, Minamino and Martinelli.
If Diaz starts smashing in the goals straight away in a Liverpool shirt, he'll no doubt be knocking on Jurgen Klopp's door to ask for a pay rise...