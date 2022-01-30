Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Luis Diaz is all set to become a Liverpool player.

The highly-rated Colombian winger will cost the Reds an initial fee of £37.5 million, which in today's market is pretty cheap.

According to reports from Portuguese outlet SIC, per The Mirror, the deal for Diaz also includes a salary of only £56,000-a-week.

That's a relatively low sum of money, which is further highlighted by the fact that 30 Premier League wingers will be earning more than him.

And thanks to Spotrac, we've provided the evidence to support that claim below.

So, let's take a look at the 30 highest-paid wingers in the Premier League right now, with a number of Diaz's soon-to-be Liverpool teammates making the cut...

The 30 highest-paid wingers in the Premier League

Daniel Podence (Wolves) - £60,000-a-week

Nathan Redmond (Southampton) - £60,000-a-week

Ismaila Sarr (Watford) - £63,000-a-week

Raphinha (Leeds) - £63,500-a-week

Pablo Fornals (West Ham) - £67,308-a-week

Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham) - £73,077-a-week

Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa) - £75,000-a-week

Jesse Lingard (Man Utd) - £75,000-a-week

Mason Greenwood (Man Utd) - £75,000-a-week

Theo Walcott (Southampton) - £75,000-a-week

Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) - £75,000-a-week

Bertrand Traore (Aston Villa) - £78,000-a-week

Lucas Moura (Tottenham) - £80,000-a-week

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) - £90,000-a-week

Diogo Jota (Liverpool) - £90,385-a-week

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) - £96,154-a-week

Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) - £100,000-a-week

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - £100,000-a-week

Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham) - £110,00-a-week

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) - £120,000-a-week

Riyad Mahrez (Man City) - £120,000-a-week

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) - £130,000-a-week

Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal) - £140,000-a-week

Heung-min Son (Tottenham) - £140,000-a-week

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) - £150,000-a-week

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £200,000-a-week

Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) - £200,000-a-week

Jack Grealish (Man City) - £300,000-a-week

Raheem Sterling (Man City) - £300,000-a-week

Jadon Sancho (Man Utd) - £350,000-a-week

So, Sancho, Grealish and Sterling will be earning around five to six times more than Diaz, while Hudson-Odoi and Yarmolenko will be pocketing nearly double the Colombian's wages. Crazy, right?

There are also some hugely surprising names that are currently on a higher salary, including Redmond, Podence, Minamino and Martinelli.

If Diaz starts smashing in the goals straight away in a Liverpool shirt, he'll no doubt be knocking on Jurgen Klopp's door to ask for a pay rise...

