Dimitar Berbatov has just turned 41 years of age, but only officially retired just three years ago.

Manchester United have had some legendary strikers among their ranks down the years. With the likes of Wayne Rooney, Andy Cole, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Eric Cantona all having previously been on the books at the club, the fans have truly been spoiled when it comes to forwards.

And perhaps that partly explains why Berbatov's time at United appears to go somewhat under the radar when it comes to younger fans. Berbatov has already gone in the history books as one of the greatest Bulgarian players of all time, yet is rarely included among lists of United's greatest strikers.

Another factor is the amount of time spent at the club. While Berbatov's four years is respectable, it pales in comparison to some United legends, for example, the 13 years spent at the club by Rooney.

The forward also failed to put up the big numbers consistently in the Premier League, but his tally of 56 goals and 27 assists in 149 games across all competitions is still admirable.

However, during Manchester United's 2010/11 Premier League-winning Campaign, the Bulgarian was their star man. Berbatov bagged 21 goals and 6 assists in all competitions and won the Premier League Golden Boot for his 20 league goals. The forward was also included in the PFA Team of the Year.

The seven-time Bulgarian Footballer of the Year winner also managed to hit three hat-tricks in the campaign, including one against bitter rivals Liverpool. Not only did the forward bag a hat-trick against the Reds, but he did it in style, producing a stunning overhead kick for his second goal of the match.

Here are the forward's beautiful highlights from the game:

United's 'Iceman' also became the first non-English player in Premier League history to score five goals in a single game during the team's 7-1 rout of Blackburn.

See all of the Bulgarian's quintet of goals in the video below:

Berbatov's effortless style throughout the campaign was a sight to behold, seemingly always able to find himself the space and time necessary to inflict punishment on the opposition.

It may have only been for one season, but during the 2010/11 campaign, Berbatov was truly one of the best strikers in the world.

You can check out all of the striker's best moments from the campaign in the video below, aptly titled 'Dimitar Berbatov's 2010/11 Season At Manchester United Deserves To Be Called World Class'.

