Newcastle transfer news: Talks ongoing over £29.7m ace, 'personal terms pretty much agreed'

Newcastle United still have conversations open to sign Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata before the transfer window closes, says journalist Dean Jones.

The Magpies have already reportedly had a bid turned down for the 30-year-old but do not look to have given up.

What is the latest news involving Zapata?

The Daily Express reported earlier this month that Newcastle had an offer of a loan with an option to buy set at around £22m rejected by Atalanta.

Eddie Howe has been able to strengthen up front by bringing in Chris Wood from Burnley in a £25m deal.

However, the Englishman could arguably do with the arrival of another striker, as his side continue to battle against the drop.

Howe is also currently without Newcastle's talisman Callum Wilson due to injury, making it no surprise that the Tyneside club are in the market for more firepower in the form of Zapata.

What has Jones said about Zapata to Newcastle?

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that a deal to take Zapata to St James' Park is not dead yet, revealing that Newcastle are still in talks to sign the player.

Speaking to GMS, the transfer insider said: "They've still got conversations open with Zapata. I know his agent has not given up hope of a deal coming through.

"I say it could still happen - personal terms are pretty much agreed. It's just Atalanta want more and more money as the days go by, which you can kind of understand."

What are Zapata's stats this season?

Zapata has picked up a couple of injuries this term and missed a few games recently. However, when he has played, the £29.7m-rated Colombian has done his job as a No.9.

In 16 Serie A appearances, he has scored nine goals to aid Gian Piero Gasperini's men in their bid to secure Champions League football once again.

In general, Zapata's Serie A stats have been really good, with the Colombia international scoring over 50 goals in the last three seasons combined.

Is the above the kind of firepower that could help Newcastle remain in the Premier League? It would give them a good chance, so it makes continuing their pursuit of Zapata a no-brainer.

You would imagine, however, that as the deadline draws closer, Atalanta are going to become more and more reluctant to sanction a sale. Ultimately, if they are going to get this one over the line, then they better get a move on.

