Elland Road transfer news: Crucial Leeds update emerges involving £20m international

Leeds will not sign USA international Brenden Aaronson this month, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Marcelo Bielsa has been chasing the Salzburg winger throughout the window, but Jones has all but confirmed the end of their pursuit.

What's the latest news with Aaronson?

Bielsa has been desperate to improve his Leeds squad all month, but with less than 48 hours before the window closes, the Argentine is yet to make a single addition.

Links with incoming players have been few and far between, but Aaronson, who's been Salzburg's standout player this season, has become their number one transfer target.

Leeds first launched a bid more than 10 days ago, although their £15m offer was knocked back by the Austrian outfit.

The Athletic reported that Leeds remained intent on signing the 21-year-old, who's currently away on international duty with the USA, despite seeing their first bid rejected. And the Yorkshire outfit returned with a second offer of £20m, although Salzburg turned that one down as well.

Sky Sports believe that Aaronson is keen on a move to Elland Road, but Salzburg don't want to lose their star player ahead of their crunch Champions League last 16 tie with Bayern Munich next month.

Therefore, Jones has virtually ruled out Aaronson becoming a Leeds player in this window, although a summer deal could still happen.

What did Jones say about Aaronson?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I was told that won't happen. For now, you can knock Aaronson on the head."

What are Aaronson's stats this season?

It's not difficult to see why Leeds made Aaronson their top target. Not only has he established himself on the international stage with five goals in 15 caps, but he's been in impressive form at club level.

In just 26 appearances across all competitions for Salzburg, he's scored three goals and laid on seven assists.

Aaronson hasn't managed to score in the Champions League proper but was directly involved in three goals in the two qualifying games against Brondby to help Salzburg reach the group stages.

His impressive stats come after he scored five goals and provided another five assists last season following his arrival from Philadelphia Union midway through the campaign.

Leeds might not get their man this time around, but a summer move would be equally as exciting.

