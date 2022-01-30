Tottenham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Conte & Paratici impact ahead of deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur are increasingly likely to focus solely on welcoming Serie A talent to north London during the final moments of the window, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Tomorrow's 11pm deadline is less than 36 hours away and Spurs are still yet to welcome any reinforcements since the turn of the year.

Who are Tottenham close to signing?

It appears Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski is set to become the first arrival since Antonio Conte took charge of Tottenham in November.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed Kulusevski will fly to London imminently after a loan fee of close to £4.1million was agreed between his current employers and Spurs.

It is understood that the deal will be made permanent for in the region of £33.2million if the north Londoners succeed in booking a place in next season's Champions League and, as a result, the 21-year-old has given the green light over personal terms on a potential five-year contract.

Spurs have also submitted an official bid of up to £20.7million for Kulusevski's Juventus team-mate Rodrigo Bentancur.

Tottenham are thought to be confident of completing the deal and beating Aston Villa to the defensive midfielder's services after the Midlands club saw a £20.5million bid turned down on Friday.

Meanwhile, Spurs are looking to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina on an initial loan which has the option of being made permanent for £13.4million, according to MailOnline.

The report suggests the Morocco international, who is set to feature in today's African Cup of Nations quarter-final against Egypt, is keen on completing the switch.

What has Dean Jones said about the situation?

Jones reckons Spurs managing director Fabio Paratici and Conte will look to make use of their extensive Serie A targets to bolster Spurs' squad.

The transfer insider is not surprised to see the north Londoners looking to tie up deals for Kulusevski, Bentancur and Amrabat in the final hours of the window.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it is more likely than ever to be that they turn to Italy right now.

"We know that's where the expertise of Paratici and Conte is right now. That's what I'm expecting and it's not a surprise that almost all of the links right now are headed that way."

Why are Spurs specifically targeting Serie A stars?

Paratici was drafted in as Spurs' managing director during the summer, with one of his responsibilities being to play a key role in transfers.

Prior to heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, all of the 49-year-old's behind-the-scenes experience had come in his homeland of Italy, so it is clear he has extensive Serie A contacts.

Conte has also managed a host of Italian sides, including the international team, and won the country's domestic title on four occasions, meaning he has worked with some of the leading talent Serie A has to offer.

